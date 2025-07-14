Muhammadu Buhari: An Enduring Legacy of Controversy and Reform

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died at the age of 82 in London, as confirmed by his press secretary. Buhari led the nation twice, first as a military ruler and later as a democratically elected leader, shaping Nigeria's political landscape significantly.

Initially seizing power in 1983 after a coup, Buhari's military regime was authoritarian, ending when he was ousted less than two years later. Successfully elected in 2015, he was celebrated as Nigeria's first opposition candidate to win the presidency. However, his time in office was characterized by unfulfilled promises to eradicate corruption and combat Boko Haram's violent insurgency.

President Bola Tinubu honored Buhari as a patriot and statesman, while observers like political scientist Afolabi Adekaiyaoja noted the divided opinions on his legacy. Despite notable successes, Buhari's presidency faced setbacks during a challenging recession, civil unrest, and widespread discontent over governance and security. His leadership, marked by both bold attempts at change and contentious policies, remains a subject of complex opinions across Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)