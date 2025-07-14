A Tribute to Nigeria's Former Leader: The Impact of Muhammadu Buhari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Modi praised Buhari's wisdom and his dedication to fostering friendship with India. Buhari, who served as both a military and democratic leader, died at 82 while receiving medical treatment in London.
Buhari, who held leadership roles in Nigeria both as a military head and a democratic president, passed away at 82 in London, where he was under medical care.
Buhari, who held leadership roles in Nigeria both as a military head and a democratic president, passed away at 82 in London, where he was under medical care.
In a message shared on X, Modi noted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari. I fondly recall our meetings and conversations on various occasions. His wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to India-Nigeria friendship stood out." He further extended his condolences to Buhari's family, specifying, "I join the 1.4 billion people of India in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people and the government of Nigeria."
