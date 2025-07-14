Controversy Over House Arrests on Martyrs' Day Sparks Outrage
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah and other leaders, calling it a violation of democratic rights. The arrests were intended to prevent them from visiting a graveyard commemorating the martyrs of 1931. Abdullah defied the restrictions to pay homage.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her disapproval over the house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah and his ministers, who were detained to stop them from visiting a graveyard dedicated to those killed by Dogra forces in 1931.
Banerjee labeled the action as 'unfortunate' and a violation of democratic rights. She posted on social media, questioning the necessity of such a move and condemning the treatment of an elected Chief Minister as 'unacceptable, shocking, and shameful.'
Abdullah and several other political figures opposed the restriction, with Abdullah scaling the graveyard gates on Monday to honor the 22 people killed on July 13, 1931. The day is commemorated as 'Martyrs' Day' in Jammu and Kashmir, although it was removed from the official holidays list in 2020.
