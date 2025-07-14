Drug Allegations Stir Political Turmoil in Kalaburagi

The Congress party has expelled Lingaraj Kanni, its block president in the Kalaburagi district, after his arrest in Maharashtra for alleged involvement in drug peddling. This move comes in response to widespread media coverage of the case.

Following Kanni's expulsion, the BJP launched an attack on the Congress party, suggesting that Kanni was closely associated with Priyank Kharge, the Minister in charge of Kalaburagi. The BJP used social media to question the moral standing of Congress, highlighting images of Kharge with Kanni.

Addressing the criticisms, Priyank Kharge stated that the Congress party had acted swiftly against Kanni. He also challenged the BJP to scrutinize their members accused of misconduct, pointing out alleged offenses by BJP leaders, which the party has yet to address.

