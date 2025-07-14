Left Menu

Odisha Student's Fiery Protest: Congress Demands Justice and Accountability

A college student in Odisha set herself on fire due to alleged sexual harassment by her teacher. This sparked political outrage, with Congress demanding CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s resignation and a judicial probe. The incident underscores safety concerns for women in BJP-ruled states.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:22 IST
  Country:
  India

The Congress party has taken a firm stance against the BJP's governing body in Odisha after a college student in Balasore attempted self-immolation following alleged sexual harassment by a teacher. The opposition is calling for a judicial probe into the incident and the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, expressed deep concern over the incident, noting that the victim had been seeking justice for 20 days. He criticized the BJP's track record on women's safety, particularly emphasizing the situation in BJP-led states.

The Mahila Congress has urged President Droupadi Murmu to meet with the victim during her visit to Odisha. Meanwhile, the educational institution involved has seen suspensions and arrests, as investigations into the tragic event continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

