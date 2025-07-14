Trump's Second Term: A Tumultuous Path to Peace in Eastern Europe

During his second term, President Donald Trump has promised to bring an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a conflict deeply affecting both nations and testing international relationships. Initially, Trump appeared to favor Russian President Vladimir Putin, a figure he has long admired; however, recent friction has marred their once-amicable rapport.

In contrast, Trump's relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been tumultuous, with high-profile disagreements and diplomatic stand-offs dominating headlines. Trump's initial critical stance softened after intense diplomatic exchanges, resulting in promises of military support for Ukraine amid heightened Russian aggression.

As Russia escalates its military actions, Trump faces mounting pressure to take decisive action. The fluctuating dynamics present stark challenges to Trump's declared objective of securing peace, while underscoring the complexities of modern geopolitical diplomacy in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)