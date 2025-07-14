Left Menu

Greece's Subsidy Scandal: Parliament to Probe Decades-Long Fraud

Greece's parliament is poised to investigate a long-standing scandal involving fake land ownership claims by farmers to receive EU agricultural subsidies. The EU fined Greece 392 million euros after discovering misuse of funds by government agency OPEKEPE between 2016 and 2023. Political figures are allegedly implicated.

Updated: 14-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's ruling conservatives have requested parliament to delve into an alleged scandal involving Greek farmers who, for years, misrepresented land ownership to obtain European Union agricultural subsidies. This comes on the heels of a hefty 392 million-euro fine imposed by the EU in June for the misuse of funds from 2016 to 2023 by the government agency OPEKEPE.

While some officials from OPEKEPE have denied any wrongdoing, the EU prosecutor for Greece has indicated that politicians might have played a role in the fraudulent activities. Documents obtained by Reuters further suggest this involvement, which could threaten the stability of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' center-right government. Only parliament holds the power to investigate political figures.

To date, four ministers and one senior official have stepped down amid the allegations, although they maintain their innocence. Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis has urged for a thorough investigation going back to 1998, the year OPEKEPE was established, emphasizing the necessity for illegally acquired subsidies to be returned. Opposition parties accuse the current government of attempting a cover-up to protect their interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

