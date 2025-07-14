Delhi Government Pledges Support for Displaced Kashmiri Hindus

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood took a firm stance on Monday regarding the rehabilitation, security, and welfare challenges affecting the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community residing in the city. Sood criticized the former government for their lack of concern for this community's issues.

Since their displacement in 1990, the Kashmiri Hindu community has relied on certain relief measures from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which were disrupted in June 2024. Sood assured that after the formation of the current government, initiatives have begun to address these problems.

In a recent meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with the Kashmiri Hindu community, who voiced their grievances. Gupta promised to find appropriate solutions, reinforcing the government's support and understanding of their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)