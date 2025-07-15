BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Dog-Whistle Politics' Amid Kashmir Arrests Controversy
The BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of engaging in 'dog-whistle politics' by supporting Omar Abdullah's call to observe July 13 as Martyrs' Day, alleging it as an appeasement for Islamist vote banks. Banerjee criticized Abdullah's house arrest in Kashmir, calling it a democratic rights violation.
The BJP has launched a scathing criticism against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging her involvement in 'dog-whistle politics' targeting Islamist vote banks.
The accusation followed Banerjee's condemnation of the alleged house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir leader Omar Abdullah, which she described as a violation of democratic rights.
BJP's Amit Malviya criticized Banerjee's support for observing July 13 as Martyrs' Day, dismissing it as a ploy to appease and distort history, while alleging a pattern of 'whitewashing Islamist violence' and inciting historical tensions.
