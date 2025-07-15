BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Dog-Whistle Politics' Amid Kashmir Arrests Controversy

The BJP has launched a scathing criticism against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging her involvement in 'dog-whistle politics' targeting Islamist vote banks.

The accusation followed Banerjee's condemnation of the alleged house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir leader Omar Abdullah, which she described as a violation of democratic rights.

BJP's Amit Malviya criticized Banerjee's support for observing July 13 as Martyrs' Day, dismissing it as a ploy to appease and distort history, while alleging a pattern of 'whitewashing Islamist violence' and inciting historical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)