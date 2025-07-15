Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: President Lai's South American Tour
Paraguay is preparing to host Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te next month, marking an important diplomatic visit that involves potential U.S. transit stops. Paraguay remains one of Taiwan's few diplomatic allies. This visit underscores Taiwan's efforts to maintain international relations amidst China's claims over the island.
Paraguay is set to welcome Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te next month, as announced by President Santiago Pena on Monday. This visit is likely to include sensitive transit stops in the United States, which could provoke Beijing.
As one of only 12 nations with formal ties to Taiwan, Paraguay plays a crucial role in Taiwan's diplomatic network. President Pena, illustrating the significance, spoke at an investment conference, confirming the anticipated visit. Notably, Taiwan's trips often involve U.S. stopovers given America's role as Taiwan's top ally and supplier.
Taiwan remains firm against China's territorial claims, asserting its right to international relationships. While some Latin American allies have shifted towards China, Paraguay's continued alliance is pivotal. The trip's confirmation is pending, with potential geopolitical ramifications involving the U.S. and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
