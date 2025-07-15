Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: President Lai's South American Tour

Paraguay is set to welcome Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te next month, as announced by President Santiago Pena on Monday. This visit is likely to include sensitive transit stops in the United States, which could provoke Beijing.

As one of only 12 nations with formal ties to Taiwan, Paraguay plays a crucial role in Taiwan's diplomatic network. President Pena, illustrating the significance, spoke at an investment conference, confirming the anticipated visit. Notably, Taiwan's trips often involve U.S. stopovers given America's role as Taiwan's top ally and supplier.

Taiwan remains firm against China's territorial claims, asserting its right to international relationships. While some Latin American allies have shifted towards China, Paraguay's continued alliance is pivotal. The trip's confirmation is pending, with potential geopolitical ramifications involving the U.S. and China.

