Trump Administration Intensifies Immigration Detentions with New Bond Hearing Policy

The Trump administration has announced a controversial new policy aimed at restricting bond hearings for immigrants who illegally crossed into the United States, an internal memo revealed. This move could significantly increase the number of detainees.

Guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reviewed by Reuters, indicates that millions of individuals contesting deportation may be impacted. President Trump has advocated for mass deportations, attributing the rise of illegal immigration to his predecessor, Joe Biden.

This policy shift appears to reverse long-standing detention standards and has met with criticism from experts like Tom Jawetz, who described it as "a radical departure." The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have yet to comment on the new guidance.