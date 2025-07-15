Trump's Tough Talk Shakes the Kremlin

In a significant escalation of tensions, the Kremlin reacted sharply on Tuesday to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declarations, which include sanctions threats against purchasers of Russian exports.

The shift in U.S. policy highlights Trump's frustration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as he announced new weapon deliveries to Ukraine while demanding Russian compliance in peace negotiations. Trump criticized Putin, saying, "I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed the gravity of Trump's statements, noting they directly affect President Putin. Peskov remarked that decisions in Washington and NATO provide a green light for Kyiv to persist in conflict, while Russia remains open to further diplomatic engagements with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)