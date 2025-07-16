Trump's Weaponry Dilemma: Balancing Pressure on Putin

President Donald Trump has downplayed his willingness to send Ukraine long-range weaponry amidst mounting Russian aggression. Although initially threatening tariffs against Russia, he now adopts a more cautious stance and plans to enhance Ukraine's defenses by selling American arms to NATO allies.

The debate continues over the provision of long-range weaponry to Ukraine, which could potentially push Putin toward negotiations. Trump, however, shows reluctance, stating, ''We're not looking to do that,'' adding uncertainty about the timing of potential actions.

Lawmakers remain concerned about the 50-day deadline for Russia to end the conflict, as it may allow Putin time to capture more Ukrainian territory. Despite bipartisan support for even harsher sanctions, Trump remains resolute on his current path.