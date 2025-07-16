Left Menu

Trump Confirms U.S. Arms Shipment to Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that weapons are being sent to Ukraine. He mentioned this to reporters, stating he hasn't communicated with Russian President Putin since the new sanctions against Russia were disclosed on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:29 IST
Trump Confirms U.S. Arms Shipment to Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that arms have already been dispatched to Ukraine, marking a significant move amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Trump addressed reporters and made it clear that he has not held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the announcement of new sanctions against Russia on Monday.

The geopolitical maneuver adds a new layer of complexity to the U.S.-Russia relations, heightening international attention on the conflict in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025