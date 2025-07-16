Left Menu

Political Fireworks: Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Rahul Gandhi stated he would be jailed, a remark made during a Congress meeting in Assam. Sarma pointed out Gandhi's own legal troubles, while the Congress leaders held discussions to bolster their strategy ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:51 IST
Political Fireworks: Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political rhetoric, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi of asserting that he would be sent to jail. Gandhis' comments allegedly came during a private meeting with the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam.

Sarma criticized Gandhi's apparent amnesia regarding his own legal battles, highlighting the Congress leader's ongoing bail in several criminal cases nationwide. This exchange unfolded amid heightened political activity as Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visited Assam.

The Congress leaders engaged in strategic discussions with local party officials to prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections. The day's meetings, held in secure locations, focused on fortifying the party's organizational strength and defining their electoral roadmap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025