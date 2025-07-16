Political Fireworks: Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Rahul Gandhi stated he would be jailed, a remark made during a Congress meeting in Assam. Sarma pointed out Gandhi's own legal troubles, while the Congress leaders held discussions to bolster their strategy ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of political rhetoric, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi of asserting that he would be sent to jail. Gandhis' comments allegedly came during a private meeting with the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam.
Sarma criticized Gandhi's apparent amnesia regarding his own legal battles, highlighting the Congress leader's ongoing bail in several criminal cases nationwide. This exchange unfolded amid heightened political activity as Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visited Assam.
The Congress leaders engaged in strategic discussions with local party officials to prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections. The day's meetings, held in secure locations, focused on fortifying the party's organizational strength and defining their electoral roadmap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Election Commissioner Calls for Accurate Voter Registration Amid Intensive Review in Bihar
Karnataka Politics: No Leadership Change, Focus on Unity and Elections
DMK's Election Campaign: A Rallying Call Against Central Injustices
High-Ranking Russian Official Jailed for Massive Corruption Scheme
Karnataka High Court Transfers Valmiki Case to CBI amid Election Scandal