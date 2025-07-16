Political Fireworks: Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a dramatic escalation of political rhetoric, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi of asserting that he would be sent to jail. Gandhis' comments allegedly came during a private meeting with the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam.

Sarma criticized Gandhi's apparent amnesia regarding his own legal battles, highlighting the Congress leader's ongoing bail in several criminal cases nationwide. This exchange unfolded amid heightened political activity as Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visited Assam.

The Congress leaders engaged in strategic discussions with local party officials to prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections. The day's meetings, held in secure locations, focused on fortifying the party's organizational strength and defining their electoral roadmap.

