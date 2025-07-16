Left Menu

AIADMK Accuses DMK of Panic as Outreach Campaigns Collide in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan claims DMK's 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach program is a reaction to AIADMK's successful rallies. He accuses CM MK Stalin of lacking achievements and defaming opposition leaders. Stalin launched the program asserting DMK unity against external forces, introducing various services for Tamil Nadu citizens.

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a contentious political climate, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan lashed out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing the ruling DMK of panic in the face of AIADMK's successful rallies. Sathyan argued that Stalin's new outreach program, 'Ungaludan Stalin', launched amid fear of AIADMK's mounting public support.

Sathyan criticized Stalin, asserting the Chief Minister is driven by family interests, with no significant achievements to claim. This latest campaign, according to Sathyan, is an attempt to undermine AIADMK and its leaders' reputations while covering up DMK's inadequacies and disappointing governance over the past few years.

On the previous day, CM MK Stalin initiated the 'Ungaludan Stalin' agenda in Chidambaram, pledging unity within the DMK alliance against external pressures, implicitly referring to the BJP's influence ambitions. The outreach is set to provide a comprehensive array of services spanning urban and rural areas, offering support across various governmental sectors.

