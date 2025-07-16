On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine will appoint Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister, marking a significant shift in leadership amid ongoing wartime challenges. Svyrydenko's appointment is expected to bring fresh energy to Ukraine's defense and economic strategies, aiming to win support from the United States and appease a war-weary public.

Svyrydenko, 39, will head a reshuffled cabinet tasked with expanding Ukraine's fledgling arms industry and bolstering relations with Western allies. Her predecessor, Denys Shmyhal, is set to move to the post of defense minister, underscoring Kyiv's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

While Zelenskiy remains popular, his cabinet confronts challenges, including public criticism over management and procurement issues within the defense ministry and allegations of corruption involving senior officials. Despite these hurdles, Zelenskiy continues to prioritize defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, with many citizens supporting his focus on national security over holding elections during martial law.

