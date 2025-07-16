Parliamentary Affairs Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Misleading Over Foreign Policy
Kiren Rijiju, India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly using rhetoric similar to Pakistan's to undermine Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy, particularly concerning China. Rijiju urged Gandhi to cooperate on foreign policy matters, emphasizing unity ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. The BJP and Congress continue their tense political standoff.
India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan's narrative to mislead the nation with his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.
Rijiju, addressing reporters, underscored the importance of a united front on international issues and advised Gandhi to cooperate with the government. This comes as Parliament's Monsoon Session approaches and tensions between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress rise.
Gandhi had recently criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to China, claiming India's foreign policy was being undermined. The BJP rebuffed Gandhi's comments, defending their diplomatic approach amidst national political acrimony.
