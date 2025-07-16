Left Menu

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Misleading Over Foreign Policy

Kiren Rijiju, India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly using rhetoric similar to Pakistan's to undermine Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy, particularly concerning China. Rijiju urged Gandhi to cooperate on foreign policy matters, emphasizing unity ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. The BJP and Congress continue their tense political standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:43 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Misleading Over Foreign Policy
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan's narrative to mislead the nation with his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

Rijiju, addressing reporters, underscored the importance of a united front on international issues and advised Gandhi to cooperate with the government. This comes as Parliament's Monsoon Session approaches and tensions between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress rise.

Gandhi had recently criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to China, claiming India's foreign policy was being undermined. The BJP rebuffed Gandhi's comments, defending their diplomatic approach amidst national political acrimony.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025