Cameroon's President Biya Reinforces Military as Election Looms

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya, renowned as the world's oldest head of state, has instigated a significant overhaul of the military leadership. Analysts interpret this as a strategic maneuver to cement the armed forces' allegiance for his upcoming bid for an eighth presidential term, following widespread public dissent.

On Tuesday, a series of presidential decrees announced sweeping personnel changes affecting nearly all armed forces branches. Key appointments include new chiefs of staff for the infantry, air force, and navy, alongside the ascent of eight brigadier generals to major general, with one overseeing the elite Rapid Intervention Battalion—an integral component of Biya's security framework. A special presidential military adviser was also named.

The decrees accompanied Biya's declaration of running for another seven-year term, potentially extending his leadership until age 99. Public and media reactions in Cameroon have been intense, given concerns over his health and extended absences. Government officials counter these worries, claiming Biya is in excellent health, while analysts see the military shake-up as fortification against political unrest.

