Congress Protests Toll Plaza Plan on Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch Highway
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress protested against a proposed toll plaza on the Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch highway, accusing the BJP-led government of unjustly imposing tolls. Senior Congress figures called for a rollback, highlighting incomplete road works and strained economic impacts on pilgrims and locals.
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress staged a protest against the proposed toll plaza on the Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch highway, criticizing the BJP-led central government for imposing tolls on vehicles in the region.
Led by senior leaders, the demonstration took place in Akhnoor's Malpur area, where protestors chanted slogans demanding a reversal of the decision, which they claim harms common people's interests.
Former MLA Thakur Balwan Singh accused the government of charging tolls on incomplete projects, while Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma pointed to infrastructure issues that exacerbate conditions for locals and pilgrims.
