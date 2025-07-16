Senate Moves Toward Approval of Trump's Controversial Budget Cuts
The U.S. Senate is advancing President Trump's proposed budget cuts, which target foreign aid and public broadcasting. Despite internal dissent, the Senate is nearing approval. The cuts exempt PEPFAR, a global HIV/AIDS program, reducing the cut size from $9.4 billion to $9 billion. Approval is needed by Friday.
The U.S. Senate is moving forward with President Donald Trump's proposal for budget cuts, aimed at foreign aid and public broadcasting. This initiative presents a significant victory for Trump, as he continues to assert influence over Congress, despite some internal Republican dissent.
The proposal includes a $9 billion spending cut, down from an earlier suggested $9.4 billion, notably excluding reductions to PEPFAR—a crucial global HIV/AIDS initiative. The Senate must approve the package by Friday to prevent its expiration, obligating adherence to previously approved spending plans.
As the debate continues, Republican Senators like Lisa Murkowski stress the importance of Congress's role in spending decisions, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune praises the initiative as a stride towards fiscal responsibility. The package's impact seems minor compared to the federal budget, yet has stirred considerable political debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's 5-Nation Tour Amid Domestic Turmoil
Frequent Flier PM Modi Under Fire from Congress
Karnataka Congress Leadership Denies Rumors of State Rifts
Congress MLA Nana Patole suspended from Maharashtra assembly for a day after he climbs speaker's podium.
Congress Loyalist Kunal Patil Joins BJP, Signals Major Political Shift