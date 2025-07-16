Left Menu

Fiery Legislative Clash: Awhad vs Padalkar Sparks Political Debate

A video capturing an altercation between NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar went viral. The clash occurred at the legislature complex entrance, with Awhad alleging that Padalkar's aggressive move with his car door was intentional, reflecting ongoing political tensions between the two parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:00 IST
A viral video has stirred the political pot as NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad clashed with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar outside the legislature complex. The incident, captured by onlookers, highlighted the simmering tensions between the two political figures.

Awhad accused Padalkar of intentionally slamming his car door into him, further escalating their verbal confrontation. The contentious encounter began with a heated exchange at the entrance, drawing significant public attention online.

Padalkar, a staunch critic of the NCP (SP) leadership, was unavailable for comment. His criticism of family members of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, including MP Supriya Sule, has frequently provoked strong responses from the party's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

