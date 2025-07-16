Fiery Legislative Clash: Awhad vs Padalkar Sparks Political Debate

A viral video has stirred the political pot as NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad clashed with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar outside the legislature complex. The incident, captured by onlookers, highlighted the simmering tensions between the two political figures.

Awhad accused Padalkar of intentionally slamming his car door into him, further escalating their verbal confrontation. The contentious encounter began with a heated exchange at the entrance, drawing significant public attention online.

Padalkar, a staunch critic of the NCP (SP) leadership, was unavailable for comment. His criticism of family members of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, including MP Supriya Sule, has frequently provoked strong responses from the party's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)