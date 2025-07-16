Left Menu

Trump Considers Firing Fed Chair Powell Amidst Political Tensions

President Trump hinted at possibly firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over disagreements on interest rates and alleged mismanagement of a Fed renovation project. Despite private discussions leaning towards removal, Trump publicly stated it's 'highly unlikely.' The decision continues to stir political debate and market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:33 IST
Trump Considers Firing Fed Chair Powell Amidst Political Tensions
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has publicly stated he is 'highly unlikely' to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This comment comes shortly after implying privately that he was considering dismissing Powell, a long-standing target over interest rate disagreements.

The president confirmed private discussions with House Republicans mentioning Powell's potential dismissal, attributed to dissatisfaction with the Fed's decisions. Trump's comments on removing Powell led to stock market fluctuations, sparking political debate amid criticisms of Powell's handling of a significant renovation project at the Federal Reserve.

Republicans remain divided on Powell's performance. While some support Trump's stance, others, like Sen. John Kennedy, acknowledge occasional disagreements but trust Powell's judgment. The tensions highlight ongoing challenges of maintaining the Federal Reserve's political independence under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025