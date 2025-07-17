Japanese National's Espionage Sentence in China Sparks Controversy

Japan expressed profound disappointment after a Japanese citizen received a 3.5-year prison sentence in China on espionage charges, labeling the verdict as 'extremely regrettable.'

While Japan's government spokesperson, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki, did not disclose the individual's identity or organizational ties, media reports have identified him as an employee of Astellas Pharma.

This case has added to the tense diplomatic relations between Japan and China, with espionage accusations raising further concerns.