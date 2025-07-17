Japanese National's Espionage Sentence in China Sparks Controversy
A Japanese national has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in China for espionage. Japan's government has expressed its deep disappointment over the ruling. The individual is reportedly linked to Astellas Pharma, although official sources have not confirmed his identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 08:14 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan expressed profound disappointment after a Japanese citizen received a 3.5-year prison sentence in China on espionage charges, labeling the verdict as 'extremely regrettable.'
While Japan's government spokesperson, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki, did not disclose the individual's identity or organizational ties, media reports have identified him as an employee of Astellas Pharma.
This case has added to the tense diplomatic relations between Japan and China, with espionage accusations raising further concerns.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Launches City & Regional Deals to Drive Growth and Reform
German government not currently holding talks on TKMS stake, reports Handelsblatt
UPDATE 1-German government not holding talks on TKMS stake, reports Handelsblatt
Medical equipment issues in college resolved after creating controversy: Govt doctor
A New Era for MSMEs: DTX by KredX Signs Pivotal MoU with Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India