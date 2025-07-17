Nationwide 'Good Trouble Lives On' Protests Set Against Trump's Policies

Protests against President Donald Trump's policies are set for Thursday, with over 1,600 locations participating nationwide. The demonstrations will target Trump's immigration tactics and Medicaid cuts, echoing a call for peaceful resistance.

The national day of action is named 'Good Trouble Lives On' in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader, John Lewis. The movement reaffirms Lewis's legacy, marked by his pivotal role in the civil rights movement and his message to engage in 'good trouble' to redeem the soul of America.

Chicago will serve as the flagship city, featuring a rally with a candlelight vigil and lively music. Protests in cities like Atlanta, St Louis, and Oakland will further galvanize public opposition against the current administration's policies and advocate for the protection of democracy.