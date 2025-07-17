Left Menu

Nationwide 'Good Trouble Lives On' Protests Set Against Trump's Policies

Nationwide protests are planned to oppose President Donald Trump's controversial policies, including deportations and cuts to Medicaid. The 'Good Trouble Lives On' events will honor the late Congressman John Lewis, with peaceful demonstrations set for over 1,600 locations. The movement is driven by a coalition of organizations seeking to uphold democratic rights.

Protests against President Donald Trump's policies are set for Thursday, with over 1,600 locations participating nationwide. The demonstrations will target Trump's immigration tactics and Medicaid cuts, echoing a call for peaceful resistance.

The national day of action is named 'Good Trouble Lives On' in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader, John Lewis. The movement reaffirms Lewis's legacy, marked by his pivotal role in the civil rights movement and his message to engage in 'good trouble' to redeem the soul of America.

Chicago will serve as the flagship city, featuring a rally with a candlelight vigil and lively music. Protests in cities like Atlanta, St Louis, and Oakland will further galvanize public opposition against the current administration's policies and advocate for the protection of democracy.

