Turkey's Diplomatic Dance: Securing Peace Amid Chaos
Turkey successfully mediated a ceasefire in Syria after Israeli air strikes on Damascus. Key to this was Turkey's intelligence officials who held talks with various stakeholders, including Syria's Druze leader. The Turkish intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, engaged with U.S., Israeli, and Syrian counterparts, reinforcing Turkey's diplomatic efforts.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey has played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire in Syria following Israeli air strikes on Damascus. According to a Turkish security source, intelligence officials from Turkey engaged in talks with Syria's Druze leader to curtail further hostilities.
The proactive stance by Turkey is underscored by Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin's discussions with key international counterparts. These conversations aimed to defuse tensions post-airstrikes, highlighting Turkey's strategic diplomatic influence in the region.
Kalin's dialogue included interactions with U.S., Israeli, and Syrian officials, as well as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, underscoring Turkey's commitment to regional stability and its role as a peace facilitator amid Middle Eastern tumult.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's intelligence agency warns of major security risks in Chinese apps
Seminar held in national capital focusing prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Northeast region
This is not the era of war; problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.
Russian Intelligence Linked to Arson Attacks in Estonia
Russia's foreign intelligence chief held talks with Cuban president in Havana, TASS reports