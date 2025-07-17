Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Dance: Securing Peace Amid Chaos

Turkey successfully mediated a ceasefire in Syria after Israeli air strikes on Damascus. Key to this was Turkey's intelligence officials who held talks with various stakeholders, including Syria's Druze leader. The Turkish intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, engaged with U.S., Israeli, and Syrian counterparts, reinforcing Turkey's diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey has played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire in Syria following Israeli air strikes on Damascus. According to a Turkish security source, intelligence officials from Turkey engaged in talks with Syria's Druze leader to curtail further hostilities.

The proactive stance by Turkey is underscored by Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin's discussions with key international counterparts. These conversations aimed to defuse tensions post-airstrikes, highlighting Turkey's strategic diplomatic influence in the region.

Kalin's dialogue included interactions with U.S., Israeli, and Syrian officials, as well as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, underscoring Turkey's commitment to regional stability and its role as a peace facilitator amid Middle Eastern tumult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

