Sparks Fly Over DMK MP's Comments on Kamaraj's Lifestyle

The political climate in Tamil Nadu has intensified following statements by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva concerning the late Congress leader K Kamaraj. He alleged that Kamaraj needed air conditioners to sleep, a claim that provoked immediate backlash.

In response, Chief Minister M K Stalin stepped in, urging all parties involved to maintain decorum and focus on Kamaraj's legacy of social justice and communal harmony. He highlighted Kamaraj's contributions and encouraged parties to work towards fulfilling his vision.

The fallout from Siva's comments sparked a flurry of reactions from Congress leaders and allies, who vehemently defended Kamaraj's reputation. Siva, amidst criticism, clarified his deep admiration for Kamaraj, emphasizing his intention was never to undermine the influential leader's esteemed image.

