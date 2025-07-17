Left Menu

Honeytrap Scandal: Maharashtra Government Under Fire for Alleged Cover-Up

Congress MLA Nana Patole has urged the Maharashtra government to formally address allegations of a 'honeytrap' racket involving state officials. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stated serious actions would follow an investigation. Patole claims to possess evidence, sparking dialogue on governmental transparency.

Updated: 17-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:07 IST
Honeytrap Scandal: Maharashtra Government Under Fire for Alleged Cover-Up
  • India

In a dramatic assembly session, Congress MLA Nana Patole called on the Maharashtra government to address allegations of a notorious 'honeytrap' racket allegedly targeting state officials across Thane, Nashik, and the Mantralaya secretariat in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded, stating the government is taking serious account of these allegations, assuring that strict actions await those found guilty post-investigation. However, the call for a formal announcement by end of the monsoon session remains, as per Speaker Rahul Narwekar's directive.

Patole claims to possess concrete evidence stored in a pen drive, intensifying demands for governmental transparency. Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, advised that such evidence should be submitted directly to authorities rather than debated in the legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

