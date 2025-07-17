Honeytrap Scandal: Maharashtra Government Under Fire for Alleged Cover-Up
Congress MLA Nana Patole has urged the Maharashtra government to formally address allegations of a 'honeytrap' racket involving state officials. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stated serious actions would follow an investigation. Patole claims to possess evidence, sparking dialogue on governmental transparency.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic assembly session, Congress MLA Nana Patole called on the Maharashtra government to address allegations of a notorious 'honeytrap' racket allegedly targeting state officials across Thane, Nashik, and the Mantralaya secretariat in Mumbai.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded, stating the government is taking serious account of these allegations, assuring that strict actions await those found guilty post-investigation. However, the call for a formal announcement by end of the monsoon session remains, as per Speaker Rahul Narwekar's directive.
Patole claims to possess concrete evidence stored in a pen drive, intensifying demands for governmental transparency. Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, advised that such evidence should be submitted directly to authorities rather than debated in the legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- honeytrap
- Nana Patole
- Eknath Shinde
- Thane
- Nashik
- Mantralaya
- assembly
- allegations
- evidence
ALSO READ
Youth commits suicide in Thane; woman booked for abetment based on phone chats
Oppn targets Maharashtra govt over Thane tunnel project, alleges Rs 3,000 cr scam
Stalker held in Thane; cops file chargesheet within 24 hours of arrest
68 passengers booked for blocking train in Thane district
Major Seizure: PDS Food Grains Illegally Trafficked in Thane