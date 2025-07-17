Honeytrap Scandal: Maharashtra Government Under Fire for Alleged Cover-Up

In a dramatic assembly session, Congress MLA Nana Patole called on the Maharashtra government to address allegations of a notorious 'honeytrap' racket allegedly targeting state officials across Thane, Nashik, and the Mantralaya secretariat in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded, stating the government is taking serious account of these allegations, assuring that strict actions await those found guilty post-investigation. However, the call for a formal announcement by end of the monsoon session remains, as per Speaker Rahul Narwekar's directive.

Patole claims to possess concrete evidence stored in a pen drive, intensifying demands for governmental transparency. Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, advised that such evidence should be submitted directly to authorities rather than debated in the legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)