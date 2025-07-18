Yen Under Pressure Amid U.S. Dollar Strength and Japanese Election Uncertainty
As Japan approaches a critical upper house election, the yen faces increasing pressure while the U.S. dollar strengthens and solidifies its position against major currencies. Uncertainty over Japan's ruling coalition adds complexity to ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations, influencing currency dynamics substantially.
The yen is increasingly under pressure as Japan heads towards a crucial upper house election this Sunday. The ruling party appears vulnerable, and this uncertainty coincides with the U.S. dollar capturing a second weekly gain against major global currencies, supported by robust economic data.
The U.S. dollar was steady against the yen on Friday, standing at 148.56 and poised for a 0.7% weekly rise against the Japanese currency. Part of the yen's weakness stems from Sunday's election, as polls suggest potential risks to Japan's ruling coalition's majority, which could lead to policy uncertainties domestically and complicate tariff negotiations with the United States.
Further complicating the currency landscape is the U.S. dollar's strength against other major currencies, buoyed by positive U.S. economic indicators that have tempered expectations for imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts. The persistent fiscal policy uncertainties, compounded by trade tensions, continue to weigh on the yen while the broader currency market consolidates.
