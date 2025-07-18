EU and UK Ramp Up Sanctions on Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
The European Union and the UK have increased sanctions on Russia in response to its ongoing war against Ukraine. This includes targeting Russia's energy sector, military intelligence, and shadow fleet. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy welcomed these measures, while Russia dismissed the new restrictions as unlawful.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union, along with Britain, has intensified its sanctions against Russia, aimed at crippling Moscow's energy sector and military operations. These measures target Russia's outdated fleet of oil tankers and extend to military intelligence services.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine, noting the sanctions as among the strongest yet implemented. These actions coincide with European nations purchasing U.S. weapons for Ukraine's self-defense.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy praised the EU's latest sanctions as a necessary response to aggressive Russian tactics, while the UK specifically targeted Russian military intelligence involved in destabilizing operations. Meanwhile, NATO condemned Russian cyberattacks and vowed an international response coordinated with the EU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sanctions
- Russia
- Ukraine
- EU
- UK
- energy
- cyberattacks
- intelligence
- oiltankers
- NATO
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia and Indonesia Forge $27 Billion Agreements on Energy and Trade
Tragedy Strikes as Falling Debris from Ukrainian Drone Kills Woman in Russia
Santander's Strategic Acquisition: Expanding in the UK Market
Deepika Padukone Shines on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Deepika Padukone: First Indian Actor Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star