EU and UK Ramp Up Sanctions on Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

The European Union and the UK have increased sanctions on Russia in response to its ongoing war against Ukraine. This includes targeting Russia's energy sector, military intelligence, and shadow fleet. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy welcomed these measures, while Russia dismissed the new restrictions as unlawful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union, along with Britain, has intensified its sanctions against Russia, aimed at crippling Moscow's energy sector and military operations. These measures target Russia's outdated fleet of oil tankers and extend to military intelligence services.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine, noting the sanctions as among the strongest yet implemented. These actions coincide with European nations purchasing U.S. weapons for Ukraine's self-defense.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy praised the EU's latest sanctions as a necessary response to aggressive Russian tactics, while the UK specifically targeted Russian military intelligence involved in destabilizing operations. Meanwhile, NATO condemned Russian cyberattacks and vowed an international response coordinated with the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

