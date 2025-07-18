Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress Leaders for Alleged Incitement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi of inciting encroachers to attack security forces in Paikan Reserve Forest. Sarma claimed their speeches encouraged violence and hinted at possible legal action. He dismissed Congress's agenda and focused on his governance priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:52 IST
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress Leaders for Alleged Incitement
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious accusation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi incited encroachers to attack security forces in the Paikan Reserve Forest. Sarma warned that police would not hesitate to take action if their speeches were found to have instigated violence.

Sarma accused the Congress of operating with an agenda focused on incarcerating him, as he addressed reporters following a party meeting. The Chief Minister claimed the Congress leaders, during their Assam visit, emboldened encroachers by encouraging them to take over government land.

Asserting that police had registered a case, Sarma stated the authorities would scrutinize the speeches for any elements warranting legal action. He dismissed Congress's supposed election strategy and emphasized his ongoing governance efforts while mocking Rahul Gandhi's stance and questioning his credibility within his own party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025