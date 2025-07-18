Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress Leaders for Alleged Incitement
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi of inciting encroachers to attack security forces in Paikan Reserve Forest. Sarma claimed their speeches encouraged violence and hinted at possible legal action. He dismissed Congress's agenda and focused on his governance priorities.
In a serious accusation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi incited encroachers to attack security forces in the Paikan Reserve Forest. Sarma warned that police would not hesitate to take action if their speeches were found to have instigated violence.
Sarma accused the Congress of operating with an agenda focused on incarcerating him, as he addressed reporters following a party meeting. The Chief Minister claimed the Congress leaders, during their Assam visit, emboldened encroachers by encouraging them to take over government land.
Asserting that police had registered a case, Sarma stated the authorities would scrutinize the speeches for any elements warranting legal action. He dismissed Congress's supposed election strategy and emphasized his ongoing governance efforts while mocking Rahul Gandhi's stance and questioning his credibility within his own party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
