Diplomatic Talks: Putin and Erdogan Discuss Syria and Ukraine
In a recent phone call, President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situations in Syria and Ukraine. Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to resolving the Ukrainian conflict through diplomatic means and praised Erdogan for facilitating bilateral discussions. They also agreed on the importance of stabilizing Syria with national dialogue.
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, focusing on Syria and Ukraine. As reported by the Kremlin press service, the discussions underscored key geopolitical issues.
Putin reaffirmed Russia's dedication to a political and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He expressed gratitude toward Erdogan for his role in fostering bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine, strengthening diplomatic engagement.
On Syria, both leaders concurred on the necessity of fortifying national accord and dialogue to stabilize the region, reflecting a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Erdogan
- Syria
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Turkey
- political settlement
- diplomacy
- bilateral talks
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Falling Debris from Ukrainian Drone Kills Woman in Russia
Nighttime Assault: Russian Strike Injures Odesa Civilians
India Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amid Proposed US Sanctions on Russian Oil
Tragedy in Poltava: Russian Attack Claims Lives
Italy's Defense Minister Warns of Potential Russian Threat to NATO