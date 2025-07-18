Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Putin and Erdogan Discuss Syria and Ukraine

In a recent phone call, President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situations in Syria and Ukraine. Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to resolving the Ukrainian conflict through diplomatic means and praised Erdogan for facilitating bilateral discussions. They also agreed on the importance of stabilizing Syria with national dialogue.

Updated: 18-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:26 IST
President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, focusing on Syria and Ukraine. As reported by the Kremlin press service, the discussions underscored key geopolitical issues.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's dedication to a political and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He expressed gratitude toward Erdogan for his role in fostering bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine, strengthening diplomatic engagement.

On Syria, both leaders concurred on the necessity of fortifying national accord and dialogue to stabilize the region, reflecting a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

