Diplomatic Talks: Putin and Erdogan Discuss Syria and Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, focusing on Syria and Ukraine. As reported by the Kremlin press service, the discussions underscored key geopolitical issues.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's dedication to a political and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He expressed gratitude toward Erdogan for his role in fostering bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine, strengthening diplomatic engagement.

On Syria, both leaders concurred on the necessity of fortifying national accord and dialogue to stabilize the region, reflecting a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)