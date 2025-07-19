Left Menu

Trump Faces Legal Battle Over Epstein Case and More

The summary of U.S. domestic news includes President Trump's decisions in the Epstein case, Boeing's legal agreement, Airbnb's lawsuit amid wildfires, and various other news, providing insights into ongoing judicial and economic developments in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant decision, President Donald Trump has opted not to appoint a special prosecutor in the high-profile Jeffrey Epstein case, despite mounting pressure from supporters. The White House Press Secretary confirmed this, highlighting Trump's stance amid renewed public scrutiny.

A legal battle unfolds as a U.S. judge sets a hearing for Boeing's agreement to avoid prosecution related to two deadly 737 MAX crashes. Meanwhile, Los Angeles initiates legal action against Airbnb for alleged price gouging during recent wildfires, alleging significant rental price hikes in affected areas.

Other notable developments include a federal judge dismissing Trump's lawsuit against Bob Woodward over an audiobook, and Trump facing legal challenges over a reported birthday greeting to Epstein by the Wall Street Journal. These stories reflect ongoing legal and industrial complexities within the U.S. landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

