High Tensions in South Asia: The India-Pakistan Jet Downing Controversy

In a tense escalation between India and Pakistan, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that up to five jets were downed amidst hostilities sparked by an April attack in Kashmir. The situation has since calmed following a ceasefire in May, but controversies remain over which side suffered more losses.

At a White House dinner with Republican lawmakers, Trump discussed the hostilities without providing specifics, claiming credit for the ceasefire after Washington's intervention. Pakistan reported downing five Indian planes, while India also claimed successes, despite Pakistan denying any losses.

The conflict began with an attack attributed to militants in India-administered Kashmir, leading to significant military exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Despite Trump's involvement, India insists on resolving issues bilaterally with Pakistan, highlighting its strategic partnership value to the U.S. against China's regional influence.