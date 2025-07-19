Bolsonaro Faces Supreme Court Crackdown Amid U.S. Interference Allegations
Brazil's Supreme Court issued search warrants against former President Bolsonaro, banning him from contacting foreign officials over alleged interference by U.S. President Trump. Bolsonaro, banned from social media, had his home raided, and received an ankle monitor. The U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Moraes.
Amid swirling allegations of foreign interference, Brazil's Supreme Court has taken decisive action against former President Jair Bolsonaro. On Friday, the court issued search warrants and restraining orders against Bolsonaro, barring him from contacting foreign officials following accusations of courting interference from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The U.S. administration responded swiftly as Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled the actions as a "political witch hunt," leading to immediate visa restrictions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and his court allies. Bolsonaro, in a show of defiance, criticized the court's actions, describing them as acts of "cowardice," even as his judicial troubles deepen.
Amidst these developments, Bolsonaro remains on trial before the Supreme Court, accused of plotting to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming office. The tensions are further heightened by Trump's threats of imposing a significant tariff on Brazilian goods, suggesting attempts to sway the judicial proceedings in Brazil's top economy.
