Congress MLA Challenges Telangana CM's 10-Year Ambition

In a bold move, Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy voiced his disapproval of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's assertion that he would continue in his role for a decade. Reddy, representing Munugode in Nalgonda district, argued that such declarations contradict Congress's democratic ethos.

Komatireddy, the younger brother of state Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, criticized the Chief Minister's ambition as an attempt to personalize the party's leadership, which, he insisted, would not sit well with true Congress loyalists. His statements mark the first dissent from a senior Congress legislator since the party reclaimed power in 2023.

During a public meeting at Kollapur, Nagarkurnool, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his intent to lead the state until 2034, prompting a response from Komatireddy on the party's internal platform, X. These comments highlight growing tensions within Telangana's ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)