Left Menu

Bengali Identity Politics: Tensions Rise Between West Bengal and Assam Leadership

A verbal clash has erupted between West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee and Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged threats to Bengali-speaking citizens in Assam. Banerjee accuses the BJP of divisive activity, while Sarma defends efforts against demographic shifts. The debate sets the stage for upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:33 IST
Bengali Identity Politics: Tensions Rise Between West Bengal and Assam Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated exchange of words erupted between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, as tensions flare over the safety of Bengali-speaking citizens in Assam.

Banerjee slammed the BJP, accusing it of implementing a divisive agenda that threatens the linguistic and cultural fabric of Assam, where Bengali is the second most spoken language. She criticized the BJP-led government for alleged harassment of peaceful citizens and vowed to support them in defending their identity.

In response, Sarma dismissed Banerjee's claims, arguing that the government is acting to protect Assam's demographic stability amid unchecked immigration. Sarma accused Banerjee of neglecting Bengal's future to maintain power. With state elections nearing, the debate intensifies, highlighting the delicate balance of identity and governance.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025