Bengali Identity Politics: Tensions Rise Between West Bengal and Assam Leadership

A heated exchange of words erupted between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, as tensions flare over the safety of Bengali-speaking citizens in Assam.

Banerjee slammed the BJP, accusing it of implementing a divisive agenda that threatens the linguistic and cultural fabric of Assam, where Bengali is the second most spoken language. She criticized the BJP-led government for alleged harassment of peaceful citizens and vowed to support them in defending their identity.

In response, Sarma dismissed Banerjee's claims, arguing that the government is acting to protect Assam's demographic stability amid unchecked immigration. Sarma accused Banerjee of neglecting Bengal's future to maintain power. With state elections nearing, the debate intensifies, highlighting the delicate balance of identity and governance.