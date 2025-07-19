Left Menu

Political Clash Over Udaipur Tailor Murder: A Cinematic Controversy

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel criticized the previous Congress government over the high-profile murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Amidst a legal battle, the film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' is set for release. The case's trial continues under current governance, with calls for capital punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:56 IST
Political Clash Over Udaipur Tailor Murder: A Cinematic Controversy
Kanhaiya Lal
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's political firestorm intensifies as Minister Jogaram Patel sharply criticizes the former Congress leadership over the 2022 Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder, an act he describes as a significant failure of the former regime.

His comments emerged concurrently with ongoing legal discussions concerning the release of 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', a film triggering public and judicial interest.

Amid these events, the Supreme Court has deferred the film's release debate, underscoring the ongoing sub-judice nature of the case. Minister Patel emphasizes the trial's progressive strides, expressing expectations of justice and condemning disturbances caused during past governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birthday Bash Bust: Alcohol Arrests at Ahmedabad Resort

Birthday Bash Bust: Alcohol Arrests at Ahmedabad Resort

 India
2
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
3
Global Outcry: Call for Humanitarian Shift in Gaza

Global Outcry: Call for Humanitarian Shift in Gaza

 Global
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pharmacy: OpenAI’s o3 model surpasses human benchmarks

AI in cardiology: ChatGPT leads, but not ready to replace doctors

Adolescents who skip breakfast face higher risk of anxiety and depression

AI dismantles old trades: Construction workers must evolve or exit

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025