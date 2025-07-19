Political Clash Over Udaipur Tailor Murder: A Cinematic Controversy

Rajasthan's political firestorm intensifies as Minister Jogaram Patel sharply criticizes the former Congress leadership over the 2022 Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder, an act he describes as a significant failure of the former regime.

His comments emerged concurrently with ongoing legal discussions concerning the release of 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', a film triggering public and judicial interest.

Amid these events, the Supreme Court has deferred the film's release debate, underscoring the ongoing sub-judice nature of the case. Minister Patel emphasizes the trial's progressive strides, expressing expectations of justice and condemning disturbances caused during past governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)