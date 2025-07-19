Political Clash Over Udaipur Tailor Murder: A Cinematic Controversy
Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel criticized the previous Congress government over the high-profile murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Amidst a legal battle, the film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' is set for release. The case's trial continues under current governance, with calls for capital punishment.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's political firestorm intensifies as Minister Jogaram Patel sharply criticizes the former Congress leadership over the 2022 Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder, an act he describes as a significant failure of the former regime.
His comments emerged concurrently with ongoing legal discussions concerning the release of 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', a film triggering public and judicial interest.
Amid these events, the Supreme Court has deferred the film's release debate, underscoring the ongoing sub-judice nature of the case. Minister Patel emphasizes the trial's progressive strides, expressing expectations of justice and condemning disturbances caused during past governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Move: Supreme Court Implements Reservation Policy for Non-Judicial Staff
Opposition Moves Supreme Court Against Alleged Rigging of Bihar's Voter Rolls
Trump's Supreme Court Triumph: Federal Job Cuts and Agency Downsizing Approved
Government Eyes IBC Amendment Amid Supreme Court Critique
Judicial Battles: The Supreme Court and Trump's Executive Orders