TMP Pushes for Electoral Integrity in Tripura

The Election Commission of India has invited Tipra Motha Party for a meeting on July 23 to discuss issues around illegal voter enrolment in Tripura. TMP seeks a Bihar-like Special Intensive Revision of the voter roll, emphasizing the need to unite against illegal migration above party politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled a critical meeting with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on July 23. The meeting aims to address the party's apprehensions over the alleged illegal enrolment in Tripura's voter lists, according to TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

This initiative stems from a TMP request, a key player in Tripura's BJP-led coalition government. Debbarma publicized the development via social media, underscoring the importance of implementing a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) akin to the one conducted in Bihar to safeguard voter integrity.

The nine-member TMP delegation, under Debbarma's leadership, is expected to voice crucial electoral concerns in the northeastern state. The party's demand for a comprehensive revision seeks to transcend political biases and fortify the democratic process against illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

