Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: Sealing Ties and Deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day diplomatic trip to the United Kingdom and the Maldives, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties. The visit includes signing a landmark India-UK free trade deal and celebrating the Maldives' Independence Day. Discussions will cover trade, security, and strategic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant four-day diplomatic journey to the United Kingdom and the Maldives, aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations and finalizing a historic trade agreement.

The visit begins with a two-day stop in the UK, where Modi will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and sign the anticipated India-UK free trade deal, which promises to eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports.

Afterward, Modi will travel to the Maldives to partake in the nation's 60th Independence Day celebrations, meeting with President Mohamed Muizzu to discuss ongoing strategic partnerships and strengthening mutual ties.

