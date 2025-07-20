Congress Activists Detained in Statehood March in Jammu

In Jammu, several Congress activists, including Tariq Hameed Karra, were detained by police while marching to demand statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. The march aimed to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, yet encountered police barricades.

Despite this being the second day Congress faced police intervention, the party remained undeterred in its efforts. Under the banner 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq', the rally was organized to voice the public's yearning for statehood.

Party leaders, including Karra and general secretary G A Mir, criticized the authorities for stifling democracy and vowed to continue their struggle. Future plans include a 'Delhi challo' rally to encircle Parliament, aiming to pressure the central government to address their demands.

