Left Menu

Congress Activists Detained in Statehood March in Jammu

Tariq Hameed Karra and various Congress activists were detained while protesting for statehood in Jammu. Police halted the march towards Raj Bhawan to deliver a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. This marks the second consecutive day that police prevented Congress rallies. Party leaders vowed to escalate their protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:43 IST
Congress Activists Detained in Statehood March in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu, several Congress activists, including Tariq Hameed Karra, were detained by police while marching to demand statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. The march aimed to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, yet encountered police barricades.

Despite this being the second day Congress faced police intervention, the party remained undeterred in its efforts. Under the banner 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq', the rally was organized to voice the public's yearning for statehood.

Party leaders, including Karra and general secretary G A Mir, criticized the authorities for stifling democracy and vowed to continue their struggle. Future plans include a 'Delhi challo' rally to encircle Parliament, aiming to pressure the central government to address their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025