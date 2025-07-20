Crime Surge in Haryana: Opposition and Government Lock Horns
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP-led Haryana government of failure in tackling rising crime, claiming it's plagued by mafias. The government refuted these claims as baseless, asserting efforts to improve law and order, including action against gangs. A complex debate unfolds over crime statistics and governance effectiveness.
In a sharp critique of Haryana's current administration, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the state had become a hotspot for crime under the leadership of the BJP's Nayab Singh Saini. Speaking at a press conference, Surjewala compared the situation to the lawlessness depicted in the Bollywood movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur.'
Surjewala's scathing remarks, aimed at BJP's governance, accused the government of allowing crime syndicates to thrive, leading to public insecurity and derailing law and order. According to him, headline-grabs now relate to crime rather than the achievements that Haryana was once known for, such as sports and investments.
The BJP administration countered these accusations, dismissing them as fear-mongering and misleading. Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards crime, the government highlighted its initiatives in reducing crime rates and tackling organized gangs through strategic actions, emphasizing that public safety remains a top priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
