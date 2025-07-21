Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Constructive Politics Amid Rising Tensions

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for reducing political acrimony and promoting constructive dialogues to ensure a thriving democracy. He urged political parties to refrain from personal attacks and instead focus on cooperation for the country's progress.

During the Monsoon session of Parliament, his remarks resonated with significance as the Opposition increased pressure on the government to address issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and alleged interference by the United States in India-Pakistan relations. Dhankhar reiterated that internal disagreements only empower adversaries while stressing dialogue as Parliament's strength.

The session included tributes to the victims of recent tragedies, including the Pahalgam terror attack and the Air India plane crash, both resulting in significant loss of life. Amidst the call for calm and unity, proceedings faced disruption as the Opposition called for immediate discussions on these pivotal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)