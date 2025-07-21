Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Constructive Politics Amid Rising Tensions

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for reducing political acrimony and engaging in constructive dialogue during the Monsoon session of Parliament. He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and deliberation, urging parties to avoid personal attacks. His remarks gained prominence amid the Opposition's demands for government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:31 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Constructive Politics Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for reducing political acrimony and promoting constructive dialogues to ensure a thriving democracy. He urged political parties to refrain from personal attacks and instead focus on cooperation for the country's progress.

During the Monsoon session of Parliament, his remarks resonated with significance as the Opposition increased pressure on the government to address issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and alleged interference by the United States in India-Pakistan relations. Dhankhar reiterated that internal disagreements only empower adversaries while stressing dialogue as Parliament's strength.

The session included tributes to the victims of recent tragedies, including the Pahalgam terror attack and the Air India plane crash, both resulting in significant loss of life. Amidst the call for calm and unity, proceedings faced disruption as the Opposition called for immediate discussions on these pivotal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025