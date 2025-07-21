Vijay Utsav: India's Parliament Monsoon Session Celebrates Military Triumph and Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Monsoon session in Parliament, characterized the assembly as a 'Vijay Utsav' (victory celebration). He emphasized India's military accomplishment through Operation Sindoor and expressed hope that parliamentarians would reflect this sentiment unanimously.

Modi highlighted how constitutional governance is prevailing over violence as naxalism diminishes. He applauded the Indian armed forces for achieving their objectives, reiterating that domestic-made weaponry gained significant attention globally.

The Prime Minister celebrated economic milestones, acknowledging bountiful rains bolstering the economy, while reduced inflation and significant poverty alleviation efforts signal strong national progress. Modi confidently cited India's transformation from a 'fragile five' nation to a burgeoning global economy.

