Murder Shakes TMC: Political Turmoil in West Bengal
A TMC activist, Sasthi Ghosh, was brutally killed by unknown assailants in Bharatpur, West Bengal. His murder has ignited political accusations with BJP and Congress suggesting TMC infighting as the cause. TMC denies political motives, pointing to personal enmity. Police are investigating to uncover the truth.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as a TMC activist was gruesomely murdered on Wednesday night. Sasthi Ghosh fell victim to a brutal attack by unidentified assailants, who struck him repeatedly, leaving him in a pool of blood.
The death of Ghosh, a political figure, has ignited a fierce political debate in the state. Opposition parties BJP and Congress allege that the killing is symptomatic of infighting within the ruling Trinamool Congress, driven by turf wars and monetary disputes.
Despite these allegations, the TMC leadership maintains that the murder was rooted in personal animosity, seeking to distance the crime from internal party conflicts. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities committed to bringing those responsible to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Language Row: Politicians Criticize BJP's 'Divisive' Strategies
Bihar Bandh: INDIA Bloc Fights Voter Roll Changes Amid BJP Criticism
Poll commissioners, nominated by BJP, want to steal Bihar youths' votes through special intensive revision of electoral rolls: Rahul.
BJP MP Dismisses Impact of Bharat Bandh on Commercial Markets
EC must protect Constitution, it is working on instructions from BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.