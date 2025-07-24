Left Menu

Murder Shakes TMC: Political Turmoil in West Bengal

A TMC activist, Sasthi Ghosh, was brutally killed by unknown assailants in Bharatpur, West Bengal. His murder has ignited political accusations with BJP and Congress suggesting TMC infighting as the cause. TMC denies political motives, pointing to personal enmity. Police are investigating to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:42 IST
Murder Shakes TMC: Political Turmoil in West Bengal
Murder
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as a TMC activist was gruesomely murdered on Wednesday night. Sasthi Ghosh fell victim to a brutal attack by unidentified assailants, who struck him repeatedly, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The death of Ghosh, a political figure, has ignited a fierce political debate in the state. Opposition parties BJP and Congress allege that the killing is symptomatic of infighting within the ruling Trinamool Congress, driven by turf wars and monetary disputes.

Despite these allegations, the TMC leadership maintains that the murder was rooted in personal animosity, seeking to distance the crime from internal party conflicts. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025