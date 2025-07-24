Murder Shakes TMC: Political Turmoil in West Bengal

A shocking incident unfolded in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as a TMC activist was gruesomely murdered on Wednesday night. Sasthi Ghosh fell victim to a brutal attack by unidentified assailants, who struck him repeatedly, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The death of Ghosh, a political figure, has ignited a fierce political debate in the state. Opposition parties BJP and Congress allege that the killing is symptomatic of infighting within the ruling Trinamool Congress, driven by turf wars and monetary disputes.

Despite these allegations, the TMC leadership maintains that the murder was rooted in personal animosity, seeking to distance the crime from internal party conflicts. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

