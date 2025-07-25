Left Menu

Heightened Tensions: Assault on Bengali Migrant Workers Sparks Political Furor

Four migrant workers from Murshidabad, West Bengal, were allegedly assaulted in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, for speaking Bengali, resulting in claims of being mistaken for illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The incident underscores ongoing linguistic and regional tensions, amid political discourse in West Bengal about the safety of Bengali workers in other states.

Updated: 25-07-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident that highlights ongoing regional and linguistic tensions, four migrant workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district have alleged an assault by locals in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district. The incident reportedly occurred when the workers, speaking Bengali, were mistaken for Bangladeshis and attacked with iron rods and sticks.

The workers, including Sujan Sheikh who suffered a fractured hand, were taken to a government hospital for treatment. Despite previous work trips to Chennai without incident, the laborers expressed shock at this violent encounter. They claim local police have been unresponsive, while authorities in their home district are now involved.

This unsettling episode comes amidst heated political debate in West Bengal concerning the safety of Bengali-speaking migrants in other states. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments on alleged linguistic discrimination have been sharply contested by the BJP, intensifying the focus on migrant safety as a pressing political issue ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

