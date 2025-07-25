Left Menu

Erdogan Aims for Istanbul Peace Summit with Putin and Trump

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to talk to Russian and U.S. leaders to organize a meeting in Istanbul about the Ukraine conflict. This statement comes after a recent meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Erdogan hopes to discuss this initiative following talks with Putin and Trump this week.

Updated: 25-07-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:16 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to engage with Russian and U.S. leaders to potentially host a meeting in Istanbul concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The statement was made following diplomatic discussions in the city earlier this week between Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

Erdogan expressed his intention to communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump within the week, aiming to bring these countries' leaders together in Istanbul for further dialogue.

During a media encounter after Friday prayers, Erdogan emphasized his commitment to facilitating this high-level discussion, underscoring Turkey's active role in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

