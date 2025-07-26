Left Menu

Congress pays tribute to soldiers fallen in Kargil War

Jai Hind, Kharge also said.Former party chief Rahul Gandhi also remembered the soldiers.On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tributes and salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said.India will always be indebted to them and their families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 12:58 IST
Congress pays tribute to soldiers fallen in Kargil War
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday paid its tributes to the soldiers who died in the line of fire in the Kargil War.

''On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, ex-servicemen, their families and all fellow Indians,'' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

''We bow in reverence and salute the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs who valiantly defended our motherland in the Kargil War,'' the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

''Their unflinching courage and valour will forever inspire generations. Jai Hind,'' Kharge also said.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi also remembered the soldiers.

''On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tributes and salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country,'' Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said.

''India will always be indebted to them and their families. Jai Hind!'' he said.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, said, ''On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering the heroic sacrifices made by our brave jawans to secure our nation during the Kargil war.'' ''Their historic efforts will never be forgotten. We will always be indebted to them for their bravery,'' he said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the valour and sacrifice of the Indian army.

''In the Kargil war, our brave soldiers faced difficult circumstances and risked their lives to protect the country.

''Salute to all the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the country! Jai Hind!'' she said in a post on X.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as the Kargil Vijay Diwas in commemoration of India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025