Congress pays tribute to soldiers fallen in Kargil War

The Congress on Saturday paid its tributes to the soldiers who died in the line of fire in the Kargil War.

''On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, ex-servicemen, their families and all fellow Indians,'' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

''We bow in reverence and salute the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs who valiantly defended our motherland in the Kargil War,'' the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

''Their unflinching courage and valour will forever inspire generations. Jai Hind,'' Kharge also said.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi also remembered the soldiers.

''On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tributes and salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country,'' Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said.

''India will always be indebted to them and their families. Jai Hind!'' he said.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, said, ''On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering the heroic sacrifices made by our brave jawans to secure our nation during the Kargil war.'' ''Their historic efforts will never be forgotten. We will always be indebted to them for their bravery,'' he said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the valour and sacrifice of the Indian army.

''In the Kargil war, our brave soldiers faced difficult circumstances and risked their lives to protect the country.

''Salute to all the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the country! Jai Hind!'' she said in a post on X.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as the Kargil Vijay Diwas in commemoration of India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)