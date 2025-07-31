Anil Vij Plans State-Wide Tour Amidst Political Developments in Haryana

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday minimized the significance of his exclusion from a list of MLAs assigned to oversee the 42 assembly seats where BJP candidates lost during the 2024 state elections, asserting that he had a broader role to manage the entire state.

In a meeting with reporters in Ambala, Vij revealed plans for an extensive statewide tour. Earlier this week, Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli had assigned in-charges to the 42 seats currently represented by opposition MLAs in the assembly.

The new appointees will engage at the local level to enhance party strength, address developmental needs, and resolve public concerns, as per party sources. Vij, known for his seniority and electoral successes, emphasized his comprehensive oversight role in Haryana and shared his intentions to connect with party members statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)