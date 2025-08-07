Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Macron Align on Security Goals Post-Trump Call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed security issues with French President Emmanuel Macron following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy highlighted the lack of Russian engagement in peace efforts and emphasized the need for a unified European stance on Europe's key security concerns.

  Ukraine

In a recent diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to relay Kyiv's perspective after a prior conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy used social media to express concern over Russia's lack of response regarding a proposed ceasefire. This situation underscores ongoing tensions in the region.

Both leaders emphasize the importance of forming a unified European approach to address crucial security issues facing the continent in light of these discussions.

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

