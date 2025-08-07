Zelenskiy and Macron Align on Security Goals Post-Trump Call

In a recent diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to relay Kyiv's perspective after a prior conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy used social media to express concern over Russia's lack of response regarding a proposed ceasefire. This situation underscores ongoing tensions in the region.

Both leaders emphasize the importance of forming a unified European approach to address crucial security issues facing the continent in light of these discussions.

